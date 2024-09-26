X!

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

news
Nordica plane.
Nordica plane. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Airline SAS is ending its cooperation with Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Estonia's state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group. Flights between Tallinn and Stockholm may be reduced from six to two per day.

Regional Jet operates under the Xfly brand. 

"On September 25, 2024, SAS officially informed Regional Jet OÜ of its intent to terminate the wet lease agreements under which Regional Jet has been operating the mentioned routes," Nordica said on Thursday.

"The termination of the agreements will also result in a reduction of SAS-operated flights on the Tallinn-Arlanda route. According to the initial information available, the frequency of flights may decrease by about 50 percent, which means that the number of weekday flights could drop from six to two."

Regional Jet OÜ and its parent company Nordic Aviation Group are assessing the situation to find new opportunities for their aircraft and crews in the Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance market.

The airline's management plans to present an updated business plan to the company's supervisory board and shareholders by October 15.

In its press release, Nordica said it has not withdrawn from any routes and is willing to continue providing services "under market conditions if SAS decides to continue operating these routes."

"As recently as September 19, 2024, SAS and Regional Jet agreed on the route schedule that Regional Jet would serve in November 2024," Nordica noted.

Nordica's head of communications and external relations Anne-Marie Leilaani declined to answer further questions. She said the journalist's phone call was inappropriate and had no time to deal with the media.

The company has scheduled a press conference for Friday.

SAS is the largest partner of the state-owned Nordic Aviation Group. The group has yet to submit its audited annual report to the business register.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:38

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

16:22

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could he headed for bankruptcy

15:53

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

15:51

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

15:14

Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

15:12

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

14:38

Top long jumper Ksenija Balta retires from competitive athletics

14:11

€1.6 billion extra ammunition procurement completion put back to 2031

13:44

Government greenlights €168 million from reserve to keep healthcare afloat

13:44

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

25.09

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

09:33

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

25.09

Spanish NASAMS air defense system returns to Estonia

25.09

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo