SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

Airline SAS is ending its cooperation with Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Estonia's state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group. Flights between Tallinn and Stockholm may be reduced from six to two per day.

Regional Jet operates under the Xfly brand.

"On September 25, 2024, SAS officially informed Regional Jet OÜ of its intent to terminate the wet lease agreements under which Regional Jet has been operating the mentioned routes," Nordica said on Thursday.

"The termination of the agreements will also result in a reduction of SAS-operated flights on the Tallinn-Arlanda route. According to the initial information available, the frequency of flights may decrease by about 50 percent, which means that the number of weekday flights could drop from six to two."

Regional Jet OÜ and its parent company Nordic Aviation Group are assessing the situation to find new opportunities for their aircraft and crews in the Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance market.

The airline's management plans to present an updated business plan to the company's supervisory board and shareholders by October 15.

In its press release, Nordica said it has not withdrawn from any routes and is willing to continue providing services "under market conditions if SAS decides to continue operating these routes."

"As recently as September 19, 2024, SAS and Regional Jet agreed on the route schedule that Regional Jet would serve in November 2024," Nordica noted.

Nordica's head of communications and external relations Anne-Marie Leilaani declined to answer further questions. She said the journalist's phone call was inappropriate and had no time to deal with the media.

The company has scheduled a press conference for Friday.

SAS is the largest partner of the state-owned Nordic Aviation Group. The group has yet to submit its audited annual report to the business register.

