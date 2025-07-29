Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

The European Commission has decided to change the volume limits for liquids allowed in airline carry-on luggage, lifting the 100-milliliter restriction. In the near future, passengers may be allowed to bring up to two liters of liquids.

Currently, liquid containers in carry-on luggage are limited to a maximum of 100 milliliters. However, the European Commission decided last Thursday that in the future, passengers will be allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to two liters in their hand luggage, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

This means liquids will no longer need to be packed in containers of 100 milliliters or less.

The changes will apply in all airports within European Union member states that use 3D scanning equipment for baggage inspection.

The decision still requires approval from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

From March to September of last year, passengers passing through security at Tallinn Airport were allowed to keep liquids and large electronic devices in their carry-on luggage during screening and instead of being limited to 100-milliliter bottles, they could bring liquids in containers with a capacity of up to two liters. This was made possible by the introduction of new security screening machines.

However, as of September 1, 2024, air travelers were again required to limit liquids to containers of no more than 100 milliliters.

The change was based on a regulation adopted by the European Commission in July of last year, which applies to all EU airports using the new EDS CB C3 security equipment.

At the time, the European Commission stated that the restriction was temporary, as further checks were needed to ensure the new devices met expectations.

A spokesperson for Tallinn Airport told ERR that they understand passengers' interest in the change, but since no final decision has yet been made at the European level, the airport cannot say when the restrictions might be eased in Estonia.

