Audit office: Estonia must make additional efforts to put up allied brigade

Estonia could accommodate an allied unit the size of a battalion or a light brigade as a peacetime deterrence measure, but the deployment of a heavily armed brigade to Estonia would be complicated by the country's limited transportation infrastructure, according to an audit by the National Audit Office. Additionally, the issue of supplying allies with fuel remains unresolved.

Estonia is equipped to accommodate a battalion or a light brigade of up to 5,000 personnel as a peacetime deterrence measure, according to an audit by the National Audit Office. However, the reception of a light brigade has not yet been practiced, with readiness to be tested during a planned exercise in 2025.

The audit notes that the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has designated areas for brigade stationing, training and combat preparation. Yet, confidence in these arrangements requires practical testing, particularly to confirm the feasibility of stationing, training organization and logistical agreements.

Should a more complex task arise, such as the reception of a heavily armed brigade, significant obstacles could emerge. The audit highlights potential difficulties with transporting heavy equipment to designated areas due to the lack of pre-arranged agreements for utilizing civilian infrastructure for large-scale movements. The limited availability of specialized trailers and restrictions on heavy vehicle movements on roads further complicate logistics. Additionally, rail transport is not viable due to the absence of suitable platform wagons.

The report also stresses that current legislation governing Estonia's strategic fuel reserves does not account for the needs of allied units. Under the existing law, strategic reserves managed by the Estonian Stockpiling Agency cannot be used for military purposes. During peacetime, fuel supplies must remain accessible to the general population, essential service providers and internal security forces, leaving allied units' requirements unaddressed.

The audit criticized the Ministry of Defense for insufficiently directing other ministries to address their responsibilities in preparing for allied unit reception. Until 2024, the ministry's focus was primarily on enhancing the Defense Forces' capabilities rather than addressing the broader interagency cooperation necessary for seamless allied integration.

Since 2024, however, significant strides have been made under the Ministry of Defense's leadership. Planning for joint exercises has resumed and the Host Nation Support Steering Committee has been revitalized. The committee is now focused on preparing for the reception of a United Kingdom light brigade as part of a 2025 exercise. Measures include tabletop drills involving various ministries, securing more specialized trailers and enhancing Defense Forces' facilities.

Although these steps are promising, the audit notes that full implementation is still pending and the effectiveness of these measures will become apparent over time.

The National Audit Office recommends that the Ministry of Defense take a more active role in guiding and advising other ministries in preparing for allied support. It also advises collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Climate to develop a clear strategy for supplying allied units with fuel. Furthermore, the audit calls for a detailed analysis to ensure the smooth and efficient transport of allied heavy equipment.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced its eastern flank, with member states devising new regional defense plans. Estonia must be prepared to host additional allied units to implement these plans. The United Kingdom has committed to deploying a high-readiness light brigade to Estonia if needed, strengthening regional deterrence.

Estonia's readiness to host and support such a deployment will be critical to the success of NATO's regional defense plans and its overall deterrence posture.

The National Audit Office conducted its review across the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Climate, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The findings emphasize the need for interagency cooperation to address obstacles to the smooth reception and operational readiness of allied forces.

