X!

Government grants permission for oil shale military explosives factory

News
Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A factory producing military explosives from oil shale will be established in Estonia in the coming months, after the government tasked the Minister of Finance with the job.

The new company, named Hexest AS, will be founded in the coming weeks and handed over to the Ministry of Defense within six months.

The plant will produce RDX-type explosives derived from oil shale, used in munitions, mines, and rocket warheads.

The factory will be built on the Defense Park in Pärnu County and is expected to start production in 2028.  

The government believes it could supply both Estonian and European ammunition manufacturers. 

"There is a shortage of military-grade explosives production capacity in Europe, so the creation of new production capacity is important to ensure supply security both for Estonian companies and for the region more broadly. The explosives factory will increase Estonia's attractiveness as a location for the defense industry," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

The initial costs will be approximately €7.2 million, which will cover preparatory activities and the engineering project. The final investment is expected to be between €120–130 million.

Pevkur has previously said that the annual production volume would be 600 tons of RDX explosives.

Estonia has a big oil shale industry in Ida-Viru County, and it is used to produce electricity and shale oil. Estonia ranks tenth in the world in terms of oil shale reserves, TalTech university says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo