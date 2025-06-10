Baltic Workboats and BLRT Group sign €55 million contract with Belgium

The Saaremaa-based shipbuilding company Baltic Workboats and Western Baltija Shipbuilding, part of the BLRT Group, have signed a contract with the Belgian state-owned company Vloot DAB to build the hull of an 80-meter pilot base vessel.

The ship will be 80 meters long and 13.3 meters wide, designed to maintain speeds of up to 14 knots even in harsh sea conditions with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters. Special attention has been given in the design phase to ensure strong seafaring capabilities and crew comfort.

Baltic Workboats CEO Margus Vanaselja said this will be the largest vessel the company has ever built. Previously, the company partnered with the BLRT Group to build a 42-meter fully electric waste collection tanker for the Port of Klaipeda.

"Our collaboration showed that by combining our knowledge and experience, we are capable of building complex and large vessels that would exceed the capabilities of either party working alone," Vanaselja said.

The vessel will accommodate 20 crew members and 12 pilots. It will be fully customized to meet the client's needs and equipped with an environmentally friendly propulsion and energy storage system, allowing it to operate entirely in electric mode.

The total estimated cost of the project is €55 million.

--

