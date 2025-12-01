X!

Part of Baltic Workboats criminal case collapses

News
Launch of the Merevägi's two new Saaremaa-built patrol vessels, the EML Roland and EML Risto
Launch of the Merevägi's two new Saaremaa-built patrol vessels, the EML Roland and EML Risto Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office has closed one fraud case involving the shipbuilder due to lack of evidence, while a separate €1.7 million tax case is ongoing.

"The Central Criminal Police have spent a little over half a year investigating suspicions that the company, its executives and employees may have committed subsidy fraud. It has now been established that, in the case of one of the projects under investigation, there is no basis to continue criminal proceedings, as no fraud was identified. The investigation into a second suspected episode of subsidy fraud is still ongoing," Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm told Eesti Ekspress.

As part of the criminal case, police are examining whether the company's senior staff may have engaged in so-called OÜ-tamine — issuing invoices on behalf of companies they are affiliated with for services that were never actually rendered.

In addition, investigators gathered evidence to determine whether the company, its leaders and employees committed subsidy fraud when applying for project funding from the Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EISA) in 2022. Eligibility for such support requires that the applying company not begin related project activities or make any commitments, orders or bids prior to submitting the application to the agency.

Prosecutors initially suspected that the company had already begun project-related activities before receiving the funding, but information gathered during the preliminary investigation disproved that claim. According to Nurm, Baltic Workboats obtained the subsidy legally.

Baltic Workboats has designed and built more than 250 vessels, purchased by Estonian border guard, police, customs, pilot and port services. The company recently announced that its Saaremaa-based shipyard is constructing a new vessel for the State Fleet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Ekspress

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Ukrainian artist's 'Tree of Life' connects cultural roots and symbols in Varnja

19:45

Interactive 'Magic of Mirrors' exhibition opens at Estonian History Museum

19:25

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

18:40

Video | Director Mstyslav Chernov: Everyone in Ukraine's phonebook is like a small cemetery

17:58

Estonia takes bronze at group gymnastics world championships in Bulgaria

17:07

Part of Baltic Workboats criminal case collapses

16:36

Raul Rebane: Of truth and journalistic truth

16:34

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

16:23

MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

16:03

Center Party chairman criticises exclusion of non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

16:34

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

29.11

Principals caught off guard by earlier start to Estonia's new school-age rule

30.11

Estonia's biggest ever rabbit show opens in Järva County

08:42

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

30.11

Number of post offices in Estonia to be nearly halved in 2026

12:21

Investors and companies quitting Tallinn stock exchange

16:02

Expert: Situation worse for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia than in Pokrovsk

08:07

Electricity price in Estonia to rise above €400 per megawatt-hour Monday

29.11

Estonia narrows Navy ship talks to four firms

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo