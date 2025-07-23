Estonian FM: Ukraine's steps to limit anti-corruption agencies undermine trust in reforms

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Wednesday said the Ukrainian parliament's decision to limit the operational independence of anti-corruption institutions is "cause for concern."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law on Tuesday a bill that eliminates the autonomy of two anti-corruption institutions, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Critics say the new law consolidates power in Zelenskyy's hands and allows the government to interfere in corruption cases involving influential officials.

The decision has raised concerns among Kyiv's international supporters, including staunch allies such as the Baltic states and Poland.

In a statement, Tsahkna stressed that fighting against corruption and following the rule of law are the foundation of a democratic and functioning state. They are also central to Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Therefore, the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 22, which restricts the independence of anti-corruption institutions, is cause for concern," the minister said.

Fighting corruption & upholding the rule of law are key to a functioning democracy & EU accession.



It is very important to ensure independence of anticorruption agencies.



I've raised this with my Ukrainian counterpart @andrii_sybiha.



Estonia remains a strong supporter of… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 23, 2025

"Such steps undermine trust in reforms and the direction of rule of law development," he added.

Tsahkna said he had expressed his concerns to the Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.

Estonia has worked with Ukraine for at least a decade to reduce corruption, including with NABU.

The Estonian Center for International Development also manages several projects that seek to reduce corruption and reform Ukraine's rule of law to prepare the country for the EU accession process.

This includes cooperation with the police, prison system, border guard and law courts.

The EU on Wednesday said the decision was "a serious step back" and protesters took to the streets across Ukraine, for the first time since the war began in 2022, to protest the legislation.

