Estonia welcomes Ukraine's move to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence

Estonia's top politicians welcomed the Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision on Thursday to restore the independence of the country's anti-corruption investigative agencies.

The move comes after the law was changed last week to eliminate the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

It was followed by an outcry from the Ukrainian public, including rare wartime protests, and the country's international supporters.

The new law, signed on Thursday, enshrines the independence of anti-corruption institutions and reiterates NABU's exclusive right to investigate high-level corruption, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Other law enforcement agencies can intervene only in exceptional cases during the state of war and only with the permission of the head of SAPO or the prosecutor general, it added.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahnka (Eesti 200) called the adoption of the new law "an important and decisive step," adding that it "reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to fighting corruption, and to its European future."

He called SAPO and NABU the "pillars of a democratic and functioning rule of law" and said "reinforcing them is a central part of joining the European Union."

"These changes are an important signal to both the Ukrainian society as well as international partners that Ukraine continues on its path of anti-corruption reforms and upholding the rule of law," he said in a statement.

"Estonia continues its solid support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression and is sharing its experience in state reform and European integration. Estonia stands firmly by Ukraine."

Welcome & support the decision to amend the recent controversial law that limited anti-corruption agencies' powers. President @ZelenskyyUa's initiative to change this law was the right step. It strengthens public trust & upholds democratic values. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) July 31, 2025

President Alar Karis called his Ukrainian counterpart's actions "the right step."

"It strengthens public trust & upholds democratic values," he wrote.

Welcome the decision by the Rada to approve the bill that restores independence to vital Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.



This will help pave the way for the European future that Ukrainians are working and fighting for. Estonia fully supports you on this path. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) July 31, 2025

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said that the Ukrainian government's decision will help determine its future in the European Union.

"This will help pave the way for the European future that Ukrainians are working and fighting for. Estonia fully supports you on this path," he wrote on social media.

Estonia's cooperation with NABU

Alar Karis speaking at National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in 2023. Source: office of the President of Estonia.

Estonian experts have supported NABU's development since its foundation in 2014 with training and cooperation initiatives.

Two key projects focused on implementing specialized software (2016) and strengthening the agency's investigative capacity and long-term sustainability (2018), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR News.

The second project was undertaken with Danida, Denmark's development cooperation foundation, and the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI) to support NABU in expanding its operational capabilities.

"NABU's independence remains vital for ensuring the rule of law and fighting corruption in Ukraine, and Estonia's contributions reflect its broader commitment to supporting transparent governance and institutional resilience," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Kerstin Meresma said.

'Don't compromise, but try to change stale attitudes'

During a visit to Ukraine in 2023, President Alar Karis told NABU's staff about Estonia's experiences.

"Even though Estonia ranks high in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index, this has not always been the case. Estonia's situation was similar to that of other countries that regained their independence in 1991. The law enforcement agencies were quite inept, ineffective and corrupt and their activities shaped by the Soviet legacy. What became the key was the strong consensus in Estonian society to distance ourselves from everything Soviet and from Russia," he said at the time.

"After the restoration of independence, Estonians realised quite quickly that corruption could become a threat to independence. Thus, the fight against corruption is part of the security of every country."

He stressed that the work and professionalism of corruption fighters will also determine Ukraine's success.

"Gaining the trust of the people is of utmost importance. Don't compromise, but try to change stale attitudes. Corruption is nothing more than stealing from your own country. The same country whose freedom and independence has claimed so many lives," said the head of state.

Met the Staff of

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The success of your country and the future EU membership will depend on the work you will do here. I wish you success in all your endeavors! pic.twitter.com/7lWdKwwR53 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) June 3, 2023

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!