Ukrainian border guards enhance skills at Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

Ukrainian border guards have been training at the Estonian Academy
Ukrainian border guards have been training at the Estonian Academy Source: ESTDEV
The project "Smart Border for Ukraine," which was established by the Estonian Ministry of the Interior and The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, brought 24 Ukrainian border guards from the Western Regional Directorate to Estonia for training.

More that €170,000 in funding for the project was provided by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV). The aim is to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukrainian border guard structures, democratic development and good governance. It also targets contributions to Ukraine's EU integration through the training of 50 to 60 border guard instructors by the end of next year.

The process of EU accession may take years and will require Ukraine to bring its legislation into line with EU laws, including everything related to border management, surveillance and control. The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has approached Estonia with a request for advice on border guard units, building on Estonia's own experience of EU accession and Schengen.

Eva-Maria Liimets, ESTDEV's program manager for democracy and the rule of law, said supporting Ukrainian reforms is difficult but essential. "We consider it very important that Ukrainian officials and policymakers directly familiarize themselves with best practices for the protection of human rights and to ensure the rule of law is upheld throughout the EU accession process and beyond," said Liimets.

Liimets added that Ukraine's current challenges are similar to those faced by Estonia before joining the European Union. By sharing experience and skills, Estonia can assist Ukraine in making more effective reforms.

The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences will conduct four five-day training courses for the Ukrainian border guards, two of which will take place in 2024 and two in 2025.

More information is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

