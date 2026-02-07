Estonian-backed course shows Moldovan experts what joining EU really means

An Estonian-backed online course has brought together 350 Moldovan students, officials and experts to understand what joining the EU really means — and what Moldova can learn from Estonia's experience, writes Patricia Mihailă.

The halls of the Moldova State University library are hushed, smelling of old paper and dust. It is a stark contrast to the busy, noisy energy of one of the main streets of the old city outside.

Tucked away in a corner sits Nichita Crivonosov. With headphones over his ears, the 20-year-old student is effectively tuning out the world, but he isn't listening to music. On his screen, a lecturer is breaking down the complex mechanics of the acquis communautaire, the accumulated legislation of the European Union. He pauses the video to take notes, frowning slightly in concentration.

He is one of hundreds of Moldovans — students, civil servants and NGO workers — who have enrolled in a new, ambitious online course: "Moldova and EU Integration." It is a digital bridge between Tartu and Chișinău, designed to answer the one question that passion alone cannot answer: We want to join the EU, but do we actually know how to make it happen?

Bridging the knowledge gap

Moldova solidified its status as an EU candidate state in 2022, and negotiations began in 2024. But a practical challenge has emerged. The enthusiasm for integration is high, but technical resources, such as teachers, experts, and textbooks, are struggling to keep pace.

Fresh from voting in favor of Moldova taking the path to the EU, Nichita Crivonosov left Moscow in 2025 to return home to Chișinău.. Source: Iurie Gandrabura

"People need clear, accessible information," explains Marika Kundla, the grants program manager at the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), the agency funding this initiative. "EU accession is complex. Digital learning gives Moldovan students, educators and citizens the tools to understand the process and participate in reforms."

This is where the Connect4MORE project comes in.

A collaboration between Moldova State University (USM) and the University of Tartu in Estonia, the course aims to empower citizens with facts. Launched in late 2025, the program consists of four distinct modules covering the EU's institutional structure, policy-making, and the specific criteria for accession.

It isn't passive knowledge accumulation; students engage in forum discussions, take self-assessment tests and receive a diploma upon completion.

From Moscow with hope

For Crivonosov, this opportunity was personal. Earlier this year, he decided to return home. After ten years living abroad, he left his medical studies in Moscow, packed his bags and bought a one-way ticket back to Chișinău. He felt a magnetic pull to return. "It was difficult, but freedom is more important," Crivonosov says, a shadow passing briefly over his face as he alludes to the stifling political climate he left behind.

Before leaving Russia, he performed one final act of civic duty. He recalls the day vividly: walking into the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow to cast a "Yes" vote for the EU referendum. "It might be surprising," he says, "but even there, I voted pro. I voted for changing our constitution."

Now, he is back, and eager to learn. He joined the "Moldova and EU Integration" course because he wanted to move beyond slogans. He found particular inspiration in the course's Estonian module. "The most interesting thing for me was comparing the process of Estonia with what's currently happening in Moldova," he says, emphasizing that "the similarities are inspiring."

Beyond the classroom

But the university isn't the only place where this shift is happening. There were 350 participants who enrolled in the course. Some were students, but many were professionals looking for clarity.

One of the participants, Maria Pîslăraș, works daily with international partners and vulnerable groups at the Charity Center for Refugees. She wanted to understand the reality of accession.

Amidst a busy semester, Dr Cristina Morari and her colleagues from USM took on the challenge of designing the course's third module. Source: Iurie Gandrabura

"I needed to understand what the European Union actually means as a perspective for Moldova, not just the commitments we make during accession, but afterwards," Pîslăraș explains. She speaks with the precision of someone used to navigating crises.

"It was surprising and encouraging to understand that many experts see accession taking place by 2029-2030," she says, sounding relieved. "It is no longer just a beautiful story promised by politicians, but a tangible reality."

Pîslăraș represents a critical segment of Moldovan society: the professionals who are realizing that EU integration isn't merely a political talking point, but rather a framework that will define their careers.

The builders behind the screen

To build a course that satisfies both a curious student like Crivonosov and a professional from civil society like Pîslăraș, you need a webcam and a new way of teaching.

Educators like Dr. Cristina Morari, a lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations at USM, stepped up to the challenge. Balancing a demanding schedule of lectures and seminars, she and her colleagues built the course from scratch.

During the project, the Moldovan team traveled to Estonia for a training boot camp with experts from the University of Tartu. Far from their usual podiums, seasoned professors became students again.

Anna Beitane from the University of Tartu at the final event of the project "Connect4More" in December 2025, in Chisinau. Source: EsIurie Gandrabura

They learned the art of the "MOOC" (Massive Open Online Course), mastering everything from writing punchy video scripts to reading off teleprompters and designing interactive assessments to keep users engaged.

"We managed to combine rigorous academic research with innovative digital pedagogy," Morari says with pride of the intense but transformative process. "Participating in this project allowed us to access Estonian best practices in digitization."

Calibrating the truth

The effort paid off. By combining high-quality video production with active, moderated forum discussions that helped students feel less isolated, over half of the students followed the course through to the end.

Anna Beitane, observing from Tartu, admits she was happily surprised by the numbers, but even more so by the quality of engagement. "We were lucky with the participants," she says. "From the start, I could see people were very engaged. We had a lot of posts on the forums."

Sofia Diaconu, a master's student in European Studies, helps explain why. As an aspiring policy expert, she was happy with how up-to-date all the information and materials were in the online course. "Usually, we have manuals that are somehow in the past," Diaconu explains.

Pointing to influencers spreading myths about the EU stealing land or culture, she suggests the best defense is to ensure public figures are educated first.

A partner who has followed the same path

For the team at ESTDEV and the University of Tartu, these success stories are proof that the "Estonia Model" inspires Moldovans. But Beitane is quick to clarify that it isn't a simple copy-paste job.

When Estonia joined the EU 20 years ago, the geopolitical situation in Europe was very different, she explains. However, both countries share a history of breaking away from the Soviet sphere.

"It's a bit easier for us to relate to some of the challenges that Moldovans are going through," says Beitane, noting that this is already her third project in Moldova.

This connection goes beyond digital lectures. In October 2025, the project brought Moldovan students to Estonia for immersive study visits, where they role-played as EU ministers in a simulation room, debating policy just as the real Council of the European Union does.

An online course backed by Estonia brought together 350 Moldovan students, officials and experts to understand what joining the EU really means,. Source: Iurie Gandrabura

For some, these visits changed their trajectory. Beitane notes that one former participant was so inspired by the experience that they have since moved to Tallinn to pursue a full degree at an Estonian institution.

"You are making connections. You are talking to real people," Beitane says, noting that students from the two countries are still exchanging messages long after the project ended. "This human-to-human relation is also very, very important."

"Who, if not us?"

Engagement with the course demonstrates that Moldovan society is ready to do the work.

Diaconu sees it as a call to action for the fellow students of her generation. "Every time we pass a stage towards European integration, it's like a small milestone," she says. Her challenge to her peers is clear: "Who, if not us, should support this moment?"

As Crivonosov packs up his headphones and zips his bag, his eyes are already set on what comes next. He doesn't just want to study international relations; he wants to practice them. His goal is to eventually work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a diplomat representing a European Moldova abroad.

It is a big ambition for a 20-year-old, but Crivonosov views it with pragmatism. "We like to speak about how important it is to have a dream, but I don't really believe in this concept," he says with a shy smile. "You just need to take small steps, work hard, and then you will have a result. And that's it."

For students like him, and for many Moldovans, the "dream" of Europe is no longer a fantasy. It is the next big assignment, waiting to be completed.

