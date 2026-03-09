Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

President of Moldova Maia Sandu told Estonian journalists on Monday about her country's priorities in relation to EU integration, internal reforms and security. Sandu also emphasized Tallinn's special role in supporting Moldova.

What is Moldova's main goal in relation to the EU?

"For us, integration into the EU is a strategy for survival as a democracy. Ukraine and Moldova are facing Russian aggression, and being part of the European family is a way to preserve our independence, security and stability."

How do you assess Estonia's support?

"Estonia understands the threats from Russia better than many other countries and is actively supporting Moldova's European path. This is especially important for small countries that need to be part of a family of states, which share the values of democracy, human rights, and respect for borders."

What steps is Moldova taking to integrate with the EU?

"We are implementing reforms, strengthening the independence of the judiciary, fighting corruption and creating conditions to attract investment. We are also working on economic and tax integration with Transnistria, but the key obstacle is the presence of Russian troops on our territory."

How is the Transnistria issue being resolved?

"We are considering a step-by-step approach: first, the integration of the right bank of the country (the area controlled by the central government in Chișinău, situated on the western bank of the Dniester River) into the EU, and then the gradual reintegration of Transnistria. The decision should not depend on Moscow, because without the withdrawal of Russian troops, full reintegration is impossible."

What are the main challenges for Moldova today?

"The biggest challenge is external pressure from Russia as well as internal difficulties with reforming the judicial system. We are continuing to work on strengthening institutions and training a new generation of legal professionals."

---

