ESTDEV, USAID strengthen ties over digital development

Estonia and the U.S. sign a five-year agreement to strengthen ties in digital development with their humanitarian aid agencies.

Last week, the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Estonian ambassador to the United States Kristjan Prikk and Christophe Tocco, the senior deputy assistant administrator for USAID's Bureau for Planning, Learning and Resource Management, met in Washington, DC, to ink the agreement.

The countries are committed to working with partner countries on sustainable development initiatives, especially in the areas of digital transformation and e-governance, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship and innovation, ESTDEV said.

The agreement will allow each agency to use their country's respective strengths in areas of shared interest. The MOU lasts for five years.

ESTDEV has also joined USAID's Ukraine initiative to model e-government successes in more countries to build and support digital public infrastructure.

It is also contributing to the m-mama digital health initiative in Kenya and the digital education and innovation program in Moldova.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!