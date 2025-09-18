X!

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

News
LNG terminal (illustrative).
LNG terminal (illustrative). Source: Einar Aslaksen/ Equinor
News

Estonia will expand sanctions to ban all Russian liquefied natural gas imports starting in 2026, aiming to cut Moscow's war revenues and bolster security.

On September 17, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) submitted a proposal to the government, seeking to extend and expand on the existing sanction prohibiting the import and purchase of natural gas from Russia.

According to Tsahkna, the aim of the extension is to impose a complete import ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG). "At present, it is permitted to purchase and import liquefied natural gas from Russia provided it is not used within the distribution network," he explained. "Once the amendment enters into force, the import ban will also cover liquefied natural gas imported outside the distribution network."

The foreign minister underlined that Russia has not changed its ambitions, instead continuing its aggression in Ukraine and undermining global security. "We will continue to raise the cost of aggression for Russia and seek ways to cut the revenues that fuel its war machine," he said. "Considering Belarus's support for Russia's actions, similar bans will also apply to Belarus."

Imports of LNG of Russian origin have also been restricted by Finland, Latvia and Lithuania through various mechanisms, either by border closures or by bans established by law. In parallel, the RePowerEU process has been launched, which calls for ending natural gas and oil imports from the aggressor state.

Estonia had already decided in April 2022 to stop using Russian gas. As import volumes are small, the restriction will not have a significant impact on Estonia's economy or business environment.

The government approved the extension of the sanction. The ban will enter into force on January 1, 2026, providing market participants with sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the changes and reorganize their operations accordingly, the ministry press release said.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

