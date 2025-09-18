Estonia doubts effectiveness of proposed EU trade restrictions on Israel

Estonia says pressure on Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation must continue, but doubts EU trade restrictions proposed by Kaja Kallas would help.

"We recognize the dialogue held by the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy with the Israeli government, which has led Israel to take steps toward improving the situation, but the EU must continue applying pressure. At the same time, we are not convinced that suspending sectoral cooperation with Israel will help improve the humanitarian situation," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kerstin Meresma told ERR on Thursday.

Meresma added that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic.

The spokesperson noted that Estonia has consistently supported EU sanctions against both the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and violent Jewish settlers.

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled proposals drafted by the EU's diplomatic service, led by Kaja Kallas, on how to pressure Israel to end actions in Gaza that have sharply worsened the humanitarian situation and caused civilian deaths. The proposals, submitted to the Council of the European Union for approval, include suspending the EU-Israel free trade agreement and imposing sanctions on Hamas, Israel's far-right ministers and violent settlers seizing Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it is too early to comment in detail on the proposal: "Since the Commission's proposal for new measures reached member states only yesterday, Estonia, like many other EU governments, is just beginning to discuss and analyze it."

At the same time, based on information published in international media, it seems unlikely the EU will reach consensus on sanctioning Israel, given how sharply member states' views diverge.

Restoring tariffs on trade — formally a suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement's trade provisions — would require a qualified majority, meaning at least 15 of the 27 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population. Sanctions on individuals, however, require unanimity, meaning a single objection is enough to block the decision.

Politico reported Wednesday that Germany — the EU's most influential member — doubts the idea of sanctioning Israel, adding that Italy, Poland, Hungary and Austria may also withhold support.

EUobserver, in its review, listed the Czech Republic and Bulgaria among Israel's allies in addition to those countries, while stressing that Germany's and Italy's positions are the most decisive.

Kallas herself admitted in response to a Politico question about the likelihood of sanctions being adopted that she sees no significant convergence among member states. "I think the political dividing lines are more or less the same as they have been," she said.

The European Commission justified suspending the association agreement's trade provisions by stating that Israel has failed to comply with the article requiring adherence to human rights and democratic principles. "Specifically, this violation refers to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza following Israel's military intervention, the blocking of humanitarian aid, the intensification of military operations and Israel's decision to proceed with the settlement plan in the so-called E1 area of the West Bank, which further undermines the two-state solution," the Commission said in its press release.

"We all agree the situation in Gaza continues to move in the wrong direction. We must use the tools at our disposal to pressure the Israeli government to change course. Suspending trade provisions and imposing sanctions on extremist ministers, violent settlers and Hamas sends a strong message from the European Union: this war must end, the suffering must end and the hostages must be released. The next important step is securing member state support for implementing this proposal," Kallas said in the release.

