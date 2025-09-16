X!

Estonian Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman presents credentials

News
Andres Vosman and Isaac Herzog.
Andres Vosman and Isaac Herzog. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

On Tuesday September 16, the new Estonian Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

According to an Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, following the presentation ceremony, Vosman and Herzog discussed global security issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Vosman underlined the importance of supporting Ukraine for Europe's security. The need to end the fighting in Gaza was also noted.

President Herzog and Ambassador Vosman affirmed the good state of bilateral relations between Estonia and Israel, as well as the importance of maintaining dialogue even in difficult times.

Until 2025, Vosman served as deputy director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Vosman has previously held various positions at the Ministry of Defense and Estonia's Representation to NATO. From 2011 to 2013 he was security adviser to President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

