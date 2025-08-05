President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

President Isaac Herzog of Israel is to pay an official visit to Estonia on Wednesday, when he will be received by President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.

The visit is a reciprocal one, after President Karis' official trip to Israel and Palestine earlier this year.

President Herzog will be accompanied by Israeli first lady Michal Herzog.

The two heads of state will, after the official welcoming ceremony at Kadriorg, be discussing the international security situation, the Middle East peace process, cooperation in international organizations, and enhancing bilateral relations.

This will be followed by a joint press conference, and a visit to the memorial to victims of communism in the Maarjamäe district of Tallinn.

President Herzog will later meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and will visit the Tallinn Synagogue and the Estonian Jewish Community Center.

The Israeli head of state will be accompanied on his visit by a business delegation, and a seminar organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will showcase the country's e-government services and activities. Opportunities for bilateral economic and business cooperation will also be on the table at an event, and opportunities for boosting economic cooperation will also be discussed at the event.

Estonian first lady Sirje Karis is due to accompany first lady Herzog on a visit to the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa.

Israel is due to open an embassy in the Estonian capital.

--

