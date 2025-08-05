X!

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

News
President Alar Karis with President Isaac Herzog.
President Alar Karis with President Isaac Herzog. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia/Raigo Pajula
News

President Isaac Herzog of Israel is to pay an official visit to Estonia on Wednesday, when he will be received by President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.

The visit is a reciprocal one, after President Karis' official trip to Israel and Palestine earlier this year.

President Herzog will be accompanied by Israeli first lady Michal Herzog.

The two heads of state will, after the official welcoming ceremony at Kadriorg, be discussing the international security situation, the Middle East peace process, cooperation in international organizations, and enhancing bilateral relations.
This will be followed by a joint press conference, and a visit to the memorial to victims of communism in the Maarjamäe district of Tallinn.

President Herzog will later meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and will visit the Tallinn Synagogue and the Estonian Jewish Community Center.

The Israeli head of state will be accompanied on his visit by a business delegation, and a seminar organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will showcase the country's e-government services and activities. Opportunities for bilateral economic and business cooperation will also be on the table at an event, and opportunities for boosting economic cooperation will also be discussed at the event.

Estonian first lady Sirje Karis is due to accompany first lady Herzog on a visit to the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa.

Israel is due to open an embassy in the Estonian capital.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Tallinn to buy another 30 battery trolleys, planning Lasnamäe trolley link

15:22

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

15:19

Isamaa picks chairman Urmas Reinsalu as its Tallinn mayor candidate Updated

14:58

Waste handler files criminal offense report against Eesti Energia subsidiary

14:20

Rainer Rohtla: Government basing VAT on food stance on a big fat lie

14:15

VAT reduction petition passes 90,000 signatures

13:44

Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir mark Arvo Pärt's 90th at BBC Proms

13:09

Competitors furious over use of municipal buses for charter services

12:50

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

12:32

Voters would not rule out a coalition with Center in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.08

Social Democratic Party MP apologizes after social media post targeting Russians

04.08

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

08:12

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

03.08

NATO mulls stationing German-Dutch corps in Estonia

02.08

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

03.08

From New York to Noblessner: Why an American couple moved to Tallinn to open a bar

04.08

Scientists hope to bring distinctive garden dormouse back to Estonia

10:32

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

04.08

Slump in new car sales worsens in July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo