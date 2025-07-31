X!

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

News
Palestinian solidarity rally in Tallinn on July 15, 2025.
Palestinian solidarity rally in Tallinn on July 15, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Thursday that Estonia does not plan to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly taking place in September.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of 15 countries signed a joint declaration officially calling for the recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

France and Finland have expressed support for recognizing Palestine.

When asked whether Estonia has a position on the matter, Michal replied: "Estonia supports a two-state solution. That has been our position. But today there is no state to recognize."

"Of course, we are doing everything we can within the European Union to resolve the critical humanitarian situation as quickly as possible. But from our point of view, there is currently no state to additionally recognize," he said at the government's weekly press conference.

Wednesday's statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain.

Statements to recognize the State of Palestine have drawn sharp criticism from both the United States and Israel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Anne Raiste, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Toompea's Toomgild building undergoes renovation

17:16

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

16:44

Keiti Tätte sixth at disc golf world championships after second day

16:07

Transport Administration urges caution before buying e-motorbikes

15:50

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

15:31

Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

15:04

Navy diver: No shortage of adrenaline in a mine diver's work

14:33

Estonia to cap renewable energy fee for major consumers

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

14:02

Ott Tänak fourth in the Rally Finland initial shakedown

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

30.07

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

12:51

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

08:16

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo