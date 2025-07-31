Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Thursday that Estonia does not plan to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly taking place in September.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of 15 countries signed a joint declaration officially calling for the recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

France and Finland have expressed support for recognizing Palestine.

When asked whether Estonia has a position on the matter, Michal replied: "Estonia supports a two-state solution. That has been our position. But today there is no state to recognize."

"Of course, we are doing everything we can within the European Union to resolve the critical humanitarian situation as quickly as possible. But from our point of view, there is currently no state to additionally recognize," he said at the government's weekly press conference.

Wednesday's statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain.

Statements to recognize the State of Palestine have drawn sharp criticism from both the United States and Israel.

--

