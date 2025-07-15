X!

Gallery: Rally held in Tallinn to support Palestinians

Palestinian solidarity rally in Tallinn on July 15, 2025.
Palestinian solidarity rally in Tallinn on July 15, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Palestine solidarity group in Estonia held a demonstration in Tallinn on Tuesday to express support for Palestinians.

The protest began in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where speeches were delivered. From there, participants marched through Tammsaare Park, Town Hall Square in the Old Town, and Freedom Square to Toompea.

The demonstration was organized by activists from PALestonia, a movement supporting Palestine.

According to the organizers, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have not taken the necessary steps to stop Israel's actions in Palestine.

They also expressed dissatisfaction with Estonia's foreign policy decisions, particularly Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna's meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the decision to open an Israeli embassy in Estonia.

"Estonia must remain consistent in defending international law and human rights and maintain a balanced and independent foreign policy," said Maria Mirjam Tali, one of the demonstration's organizers.

Editor: Helen Wright

