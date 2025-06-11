X!

Palestinian FM: We need countries like Estonia to broker peace

Photo: ETV
Palestine needs a small country like Estonia to act as a "broker" in the peace process with Israel, Varsen Aghabekian, the Palestinian National Authority's minister of state for foreign affairs and expatriates, said during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

Aghabekian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and discussed the situation in the Middle East and cooperation between Estonia and Palestine.

Asked what role Estonia can play in the peace between Israelis and Palestinians, she told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The situation is very grave and every bit counts. Estonia is a small place, but yet, it can do a lot in terms of its membership in the EU and its vote counts.  It understands the plight of the Palestinian people and it is also friendly with the Israelis. And we need countries of this nature to pay a broker's role between the two countries and inject an element that will take us further into forging peace."

Estonia backs the two-state solution, saying it is necessary to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

Aghabekian also met with the Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Marko Mihkelson (Reform) and visited the e-Governance Academy.

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

