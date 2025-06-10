X!

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia

Margus Tsahkna met with Varsen Ohannes Vartan Aghabekian, the Palestinian National Authority's minister for foreign affairs and expatriates.
The Palestinian National Authority's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Varsen Ohannes Vartan Aghabekian, visited Tallinn on Tuesday (June 10) and met with foreign minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Tsahkna and Aghabekian discussed concerns related to humanitarian rights surrounding the Israel-Hamas War. 

The ministers publicly reinforced Estonia's criticism of Israel's blocking of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, while also showing support for a two-state solution. 

"Humanitarian aid must reach those in need in Gaza, and we strongly condemn the blocking and restricting of aid delivery," he said in a post to social media. "Estonia remains committed to a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East."

Further discussions will be held on Tuesday at the Good Humanitarian Donorship Initiative meeting in Tallinn, where donors will discuss the global humanitarian situation and violations of international humanitarian law. 

Last month, Tsahkna also backed more aid for Gaza.

Since March, Israel has blockaded the delivery of humanitarian aid — food, water and medicine — into the Gaza Strip, citing fears the aid might reach Hamas terrorists.

Although Israel has since eased its blockade, interim UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Sigrid Kaag noted that the limited aid Israel is finally permitting in is "comparable to a lifeboat after the ship has sunk," warning that "the entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine."

Estonia does not recognize Palestinian statehood, but last year it was among 142 UN member states to urge the UN Security Council to grant Palestine full UN membership status.

"We're very far from the emergence of a two-state solution. There's no discussion in Estonia, nor is there pressure from other countries, to recognize Palestine as a state," Tsahkna said.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

