President Karis in Ramallah: Palestine faces difficult challenges

President Alar Karis visits Ramallah in February 2025.
Both Israel and Palestine can only find lasting peace by reaching a mutual agreement, President Alar Karis said during a visit Ramallah last week.

Karis met with Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Dr Mohammad Mustafa, and discussed the situation in the Middle East, humanitarian aid reaching Gaza and Estonia's cooperation with Palestine.

"Lasting peace in the Middle East can only be attained through a solution that guarantees both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples a sovereign and secure life side by side, as neighbors. This can only be achieved through an agreement that is accepted by both parties, who want peace," the president said in a statement.

He stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and expressed his hope that it will hold and that humanitarian aid will arrive in Gaza unhindered.

"Estonia considers it important that aid reaches those in need without delay," the head of state said and confirmed Estonia will continue to support Palestine through international organizations.

The pair discussed the European Union's initiatives to increase the capacity of the Palestinian National Authority.

"Palestine's readiness to take Gaza under joint administration is an important step towards stability in the region," Karis said. "Estonia is also ready to share its experience in the fields of e-governance and digitalization and to support initiatives that contribute to the peace process and the development of the region."

In addition to the peace process, the meeting addressed the wider security situation.

The president emphasized the outcome of Russia's war in Ukraine will have an impact on the stability of Europe and the entire world.

"Russia's aggression is a direct threat, and if Ukraine's sovereignty is not defended, the risk of conflict elsewhere in the world will increase," he said.

Speaking about the cooperation between Estonia and Palestine, the head of state highlighted the digital sphere and e-governance projects.

"Estonia has been a long-standing partner of Palestine in digitalization and has supported local diplomats through scholarship programs." He recalled that since 2016, Estonian experts have participated in the EUPOL COPPS mission, contributing to the development of the Palestinian security sector.

Karis also visited Israel last week.

Editor: Helen Wright

President Karis in Ramallah: Palestine faces difficult challenges

