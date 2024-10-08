EDF calls 59 reservists for Okas snap exercise

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is calling reservists from the Navy's Coastal Defense Division's Force Protection Company to an additional Okas (Quill) snap exercise October 9-11.

Fifty-nine reservists of the Force Protection Company are being called up. In addition, up to 20 active duty members of the Estonian Defense Forces are involved in the exercise in supporting roles.

Reservists whose units are called to the exercise are obligated to report to the designated assembly points at the time specified in their orders.

The main purpose of exercise Okas is to test the chain of command of national defense, from the decision of the Government of Estonia to achieving combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure.

In addition, reservists, conscripts and active-duty personnel from the Coastal Defense Division's Force Protection Company will practice achieving combat readiness in accordance with the unit's combat readiness plan and fulfilling their primary combat tasks.

The additional training assembly is of a rehearsing nature and there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

This is the first additional training assembly of the year, with the previous one taking place in November of last year.

Estonian Defense Forces regularly order reservists to take part in larger and smaller exercises, such as Siil (Hedgehog) and Kevadtorm (Spring Storm), with a longer, 120-day notice.

--

