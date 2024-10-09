Estonian navy gearing up to its new, enhanced capabilities

The Estonian Navy (Merevägi) is preparing its personnel for mine warfare and deploying coastal defense missile systems, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Interest in the navy has grown, with most members now volunteers and professional navy men and women, rather than conscripts.

Another change reflecting the current security situation is the involvement of Estonia's civilian maritime capabilities; indeed, it was Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) who spoke to "Aktuaalne kaamera," rather than the defense minister.

These are two key facets of current defense doctrine so far as the maritime sphere and Estonia's own navy goes.

The state has acquired contemporary naval mines from Finland, now a NATO member state itself, and long-range anti-ship missile systems thanks to an Israeli-Singaporean joint venture

Both of these procurements mark a significant capability boost, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

A recent 24-hour lifeboat exercise saw just under 70 naval conscripts complete their training: A record number.

Three strategic decisions have been made, "Aktuaalne kaamera" Reported: merging the Police and Border Guard's (PPA) coastal fleet with the navy's, along with the sea mine and coastal defense systems acquisitions.

PPA personnel have been integrated, and new capabilities have been developed from internal resources.

The navy will also upgrade and standardize its fleet, currently eight vessels of six different types, by the end of this decade

Minister Läänemets said: "What is clear is this: That the current situation, where we have eight larger ships, all of six different classes, is not sustainable from a logistical or training perspective. The new fleet must be as uniform as possible."

Due to the short conscription period of just a few months, the coastal missile batteries are to be staffed by professional service-people.

Minister Läänemets said: "Since the conscription period is quite short, 11 months, it places certain limitations on what can and cannot be done during that time.

"Another aspect is the background of conscripts; security, and access to state secrets. The missile batteries themselves are mainly operated by active-duty personnel," the minister went on.

Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Collaboration with neighboring countries will likely be required for the first missile exercises, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The navy is organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces and not a standalone service.

Its fleet comprises several minehunters of British and Danish origin; the flagship, the EML Admiral Cowan, is named after a British naval officer who commanded the light cruiser squadron which protected Estonia waters from Bolshevik ships during the Estonian War of Independence, and is a Sandown-class minehunter.

The navy also has two much newer, Saaremaa-made force protection vessels.

As noted the navy, like the army but unlike the air force (Õhuvägi), takes on conscripts.

Allied vessels, principally from the Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy, frequently put in in Tallinn. In December the maritime Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit takes place, also in the capital.

