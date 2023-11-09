Gallery: Reservists arrive for snap military exercise Okas

News
Members of the 911th Air Base Defense Unit arriving at snap defense readiness exercise
Open gallery
16 photos
News

The first reservists arrived for snap military exercise Okas (Quill) on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, 220 members of the 911th Air Base Defense Unit were called up on the proposal by the Commander of Estonian Defense Forces to participate in the defense readiness exercise.

Air Base Commander Lieutenant Colonel Maanus Nigul said the main point is to refresh skills and knowledge.

"An important part of the refresher training will be a live-fire training with the R-20 Rahe automatic rifle and a rehearsal of sub-unit operations and cooperation," he said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) visited the base on Thursday and said every participant counts.

"It is only by practicing and conducting exercises that we can increase the reserve structure's rapid reaction capability and be sure that Estonia can defend itself," he said in a statement.

This is the third snap exercise this year.

The main purpose of Okas is to test the chain of command of national defense, from a decision of the Estonian government to the achievement of combat readiness of the designated units in the rapid response structure.

The exercise takes place between November 9-11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:09

Gallery: Reservists arrive for snap military exercise Okas

20:40

Eesti Gaas: If low prices continue, customers will feel the effects in January

19:56

Unemployment to peak in first months of 2024

19:14

Winning design chosen for new Narva main street

18:53

Tallinn archaeological dig yields finds up to 1,500 years old

18:30

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

18:17

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

17:55

New trees planted on Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav

17:29

Võru residents concerned about their mayor's plan to excavate quarry

17:02

Madis Kallas: Choices made today determine if Estonia becomes city-state

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

09:34

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

08.11

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

18:30

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

08.11

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

08.11

Daily: China ambassador may leave Estonia if Taipei office opened

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: