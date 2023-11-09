Gallery: Reservists arrive for snap military exercise Okas

The first reservists arrived for snap military exercise Okas (Quill) on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, 220 members of the 911th Air Base Defense Unit were called up on the proposal by the Commander of Estonian Defense Forces to participate in the defense readiness exercise.

Air Base Commander Lieutenant Colonel Maanus Nigul said the main point is to refresh skills and knowledge.

"An important part of the refresher training will be a live-fire training with the R-20 Rahe automatic rifle and a rehearsal of sub-unit operations and cooperation," he said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) visited the base on Thursday and said every participant counts.

"It is only by practicing and conducting exercises that we can increase the reserve structure's rapid reaction capability and be sure that Estonia can defend itself," he said in a statement.

This is the third snap exercise this year.

The main purpose of Okas is to test the chain of command of national defense, from a decision of the Estonian government to the achievement of combat readiness of the designated units in the rapid response structure.

The exercise takes place between November 9-11.

