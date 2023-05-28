EDF investigating incident that resulted in a reservist being injured

The Estonian Defense Forces are looking into the circumstances of an incident that resulted in a reservist being injured during the major Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercise.

"An incident saw a reservist suffer an injury to the back of their head during the Spring Storm major exercise. The soldier was given first aid and taken to hospital for a checkup," Taavi Karotamm, head of the EDF's press department, told ERR.

Karotamm said that the injured reservist was allowed to return to their unit on the same day.

ERR asked Karotamm whether the injury might have been caused by a live projectile, such as a bullet.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident," the EDF spokesperson said, adding that more details will hopefully be available Monday.

--

