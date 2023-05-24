Urmas Varblane confirmed as Bank of Estonia's new supervisory board chair

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu approved the proposal made by President Alar Karis to appoint Urmas Varblane as Bank of Estonia's (Eesti Pank) new supervisory board chair.

Varblane will take over the role from current chair Mart Laar, whose mandate expires on June 13. Laar has chaired Bank of Estonia's Supervisory Board since 2018.

Urmas Varblane is a professor of international business at the University of Tartu.

Last week, the Riigikogu decided to appoint Anti Allas (SDE), Jaanus Karilaid (Center), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Andres Sut (Reform), Jaak Valge (EKRE) and Igor Taro (Eesti 200) as members of Bank of Estonia's Supervisory Board.

Bank of Estonia's Supervisory Board comprises the chair, plus representatives of each of the Riigikogu's parliamentary groups along with experts in the field. Each parliamentary group in the Riigikogu appoints one of its members to the supervisory board, while the board chair nominates four experts.

--

