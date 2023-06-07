Riigikogu culture committee proposes next ERR supervisory board members

News
Riigikogu Culture Committee meeting.
Riigikogu Culture Committee meeting. Source: Erik Peinaar/Riigikogu
News

The new composition of public broadcaster ERR's supervisory board (Nõukogu) has been nominated for the next five years, following a Riigikogu culture committee proposal.

The nomination is subject to debate and a vote at the Riigikogu, on June 12.

The culture committee (pictured) proposed: Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Priit Sibul (Isamaa) and Varro Vooglaid (EKRE). The candidates were put forward by their own parties.

These six will join returning supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann, plus three independent experts: Peeter Espak, Viktor Trasberg, Sulev Valner.

Under the 2007 act governing the operation of ERR, each party represented at the Riigikogu sends one MP to the board, for the duration of that Riigikogu composition being in office.

The XV Riigikogu was elected on March 5, to a five-year term.

Should an MP step down from the supervisory board for any reason, they will be replaced by another member proposed by the same party.

The independent experts on the supervisory board are also elected to five-year terms.

The supervisory board is distinct from the ERR management board; most large public and state bodies in Estonia have a supervisory board which includes elected MPs, though not all boards have one per party. For reasons of balance, ERR's under law has to contain one MP from each party. This means the new ERR supervisory board contains one more member than its predecessor – since there were only five political parties sitting at the XIV Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Press Service

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:15

Finland expels nine Russian embassy workers suspected of espionage

08:11

Party Ratings: Reform overtakes EKRE, Eesti 200 slump continues

07:50

Riigikogu culture committee proposes next ERR supervisory board members

07:27

Kaia Kanepi wins round one ITF tournament match in Italy

06.06

UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia Updated

06.06

Gallery: National Library opens reading greenhouse in Tallinn

06.06

Gallery: Exhibition opens at end of Tallinn's Kopli tram line

06.06

Over 700 amendments submitted to same-sex marriage draft bill

06.06

Purga: Undersecretary's article not directly linked to role discontinuation

06.06

Estonian president: NATO 2% defense spending pledge no longer sufficient

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

06.06

UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia Updated

06.06

Saks: Kakhovka dam breach suggests Russia wants to withdraw from region

05.06

Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

06.06

President Karis: Kakhovka dam explosion an act of terrorism

06.06

EDF chief: I would sooner take 300 men like Gideon than close the border

05.06

Kaja Kallas opens Estonian Embassy and Business Hub in Singapore

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: