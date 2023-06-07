Riigikogu culture committee proposes next ERR supervisory board members

The new composition of public broadcaster ERR's supervisory board (Nõukogu) has been nominated for the next five years, following a Riigikogu culture committee proposal.

The nomination is subject to debate and a vote at the Riigikogu, on June 12.

The culture committee (pictured) proposed: Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Priit Sibul (Isamaa) and Varro Vooglaid (EKRE). The candidates were put forward by their own parties.

These six will join returning supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann, plus three independent experts: Peeter Espak, Viktor Trasberg, Sulev Valner.

Under the 2007 act governing the operation of ERR, each party represented at the Riigikogu sends one MP to the board, for the duration of that Riigikogu composition being in office.

The XV Riigikogu was elected on March 5, to a five-year term.

Should an MP step down from the supervisory board for any reason, they will be replaced by another member proposed by the same party.

The independent experts on the supervisory board are also elected to five-year terms.

The supervisory board is distinct from the ERR management board; most large public and state bodies in Estonia have a supervisory board which includes elected MPs, though not all boards have one per party. For reasons of balance, ERR's under law has to contain one MP from each party. This means the new ERR supervisory board contains one more member than its predecessor – since there were only five political parties sitting at the XIV Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!