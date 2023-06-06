Over 700 amendments submitted to same-sex marriage draft bill

A protest in support of same-sex marriage in Tallinn in 2020.
A protest in support of same-sex marriage in Tallinn in 2020. Source: Helen Wright /ERR
More than 700 amendments have been submitted to the same-sex marriage draft by opposition parties as they seek to delay the passing of the bill.

Over 550 were drafted by EKRE members, 150 by Isamaa, and 12 were handed in by the Center Party.

The Riigikogu's Legal Committee will now process the amendments and meet with various advocacy associations who also submitted 21 comments on the legislation.

The statements covered subjects such as the rights of babies conceived via IVF, clarifications over legal issues of inheritance and bankruptcy, and opposing views on same-sex marriage.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) also drew attention to several issues needing clarification over age limits around IVF.

Legal Committee Chairman Eduard Odinets (SDE) said amendments will be reviewed when discussions have ended with the interest groups, which are taking place today and tomorrow.

The draft law (207 SE) passed its first reading on May 22 and must now pass two more. The coalition hopes it will enter into law on January 1, 2024.

