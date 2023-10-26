Two new food outlets to open on Tartu's Emajõgi riverside by next summer

Two brand new food outlets are set to be built along the Emajõgi River in the center of Tartu in time for next summer. Pure Restoran will operate in the green area next to Tartu Market Hall, while Hauka Kohvik will open on the other side of the river, on Raatuse tänav.

"The promenade along the Emajõgi River has become increasingly popular with both residents of Tartu and tourists visiting the city. The catering establishments built along the river have undoubtedly contributed to this," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

"It is a pleasure to see that the opportunity to operate on the extension of Raatuse tänav has also attracted the interest of entrepreneurs, because at the moment we are in the process of completing the construction of a new promenade on the left bank of the Emajõgi River, and we also wish to continue enlivening this area," Tamm added.

The City of Tartu had been looking for new food outlets to be established along the Emajõgi River by the summer of 2024, with three possible locations initially proposed.

In the end, two tenders were submitted for the plots of land at Raatuse 2 and Vabaduse puiestee 1c. No bids were received for the third potential spot, at Vabaduse puiestee 5.

The assessment committee believed that the proposal by Hauka Kohvik OÜ stood out from the other cafés currently operating in the area. The proposed menu, which contains typical street food, was considered well suited for the large numbers of students, who pass by regularly on their way to and from nearby university dormitories.

Hauka Kohvik on Tartu's riverside. Source: Tartu City Government

The design of the café is considered to be youth-friendly and inviting and is reminiscent of a tribune at a sports stadium. This in turn connects with the promenade to be built on the left bank of the Emajõgi River. In addition to the seating area, there are plans to create additional sporting and leisure activities near the café.

Tartu City Government will now conclude a 10-year lease agreement with Hauka Kohvik OÜ and Pure Restoranid OÜ, with rent set at €12,000 per year.

Under the terms of the contract, the companies are required to construct buildings that will begin providing services no later than June 1, 2024. They are also obliged to provide catering services for at least four months of the year.

--

