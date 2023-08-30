Tartu public transport switches to fall schedule, Tallinn to follow Friday

Public transport in Estonia's biggest two cities is switching to their respective fall schedules this week, with Tartu having made the switch on Monday already and Tallinn slated to follow on Friday, September 1.

Tartu's city buses began operating according to their fall-winter schedule on Monday, the city said in a press release.

Buses had been operating on a summer schedule since June 12, with intervals between buses on the number 1, 2 and 4 routes increasing to 20 minutes and on the number 6 route to half an hour. The fall-winter schedule, however, will see gaps shrink again between bus departures.

Booklets including the fall schedule can be purchased at the information center in Tartu Town Hall and at R-Kiosk convenience stores and stands.

Tallinn, meanwhile, will be reverting to its fall-winter public transport schedule on Friday, September 1.

Several changes likewise lie ahead in connection with continuing widespread significant construction work in the capital city, but also the completion of some projects or stages thereof.

Buses, trams affected by changes

This Friday, the number 3 bus detour will end in connection with the reopening of Vana-Kalamaja tänav in Põhja-Tallinn, the city announced Wednesday.

The number 40 bus will also return to its normal route through Viru Bus Terminal, and the number 58 to its regular route through to Majaka põik.

Due to the ongoing construction of the Old City Harbor tramway, buses number 1, 2, 5, 9, 11, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 42, 44, 46, 51, 55, 60, 63 and 66 will continue to operate on diverted routes.

Next month will see some changes to bus stop locations as well. Hipodroomi bus stop on the number 16 bus toward Õismäe will be located on Mustamäe tee, Supelranna bus stop will be added to the number 35 bus route, and the Vabaduse väljak stop on the number 46 bus toward Lasnamäe will be shifted slightly to the bus stop in front of the R-Kiosk stand.

The number 4 tram terminating at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The number 2 and 4 trams will be back in service from September 1, with the number 1 and 3 trams slated to follow on October 1.

In connection with construction of the Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal, however, the number 4 tram will not be serving Tallinn Airport for an extended period of time, and will terminate instead at Suur-Paala alongside the number 2.

Due to the change, the number 2 bus toward the city center will also start making an additional stop at the airport's tram terminal. The number 15 bus, meanwhile, will continue serving Tallinn Airport in both directions.

The temporary number 6 tram, which was put into service between Kopli and Tondi this spring, will remain in service through at least the end of September. The substitute bus number 52, however, which filled the gap for the number 2 and 4 trams, will be retired.

Click here for more updated information regarding public transport in Tallinn.

