Tallinn back to mowing grass again

Grass being trimmed on a median strip along Tallinn's Pirita tee.
Grass being trimmed on a median strip along Tallinn's Pirita tee. Source: Siim Lõvi ERR
At the beginning of June, grass mowing in the Estonian capital was suspended in connection with drought conditions. Tallinn city government is now continuing to mow to a limited degree again along roadsides and playgrounds.

Tallinn city government suspended mowing in city parks and green areas at the beginning of June, citing drought conditions as the primary reason for doing so. Last month, the city decided that efforts may continue to remove orache plants and weeds.

On Thursday, Lasnamäe District Administration  announced that it will be resuming mowing grass to a limited extent, starting with areas surrounding playgrounds, meter-wide strips along light traffic paths as well as in places where unmown grass restricts visibility and could cause dangerous traffic situations.

Tarmo Antson, head of the Infrastructure Maintenance Division at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, told ERR that grass mowing will continue following the same principles throughout the city.

"The condition of each green space and the need for mowing will be evaluated individually on a weekly basis," Antson added.

According to the official, the city government isn't restricting mowing due to drought anymore; he stressed the need to protect biodiversity as well as reduce the heat island effect. Tallinn is using the new green spaces maintenance contracts that entered into force last December 1 as a basis.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

