Professor: Changing Tallinn's bus routes may not bring expected results

Plans to change 11 of Tallinn's bus routes to better connect districts and reduce traffic in the city center may not work, said TalTech's Professor Dago Antov on Tuesday.

Lines 5, 6, 8, 17 and 17A, 35, 42, 43, 48, 67 and 68 will change on August 1 in a bid to decentralize the public transport network, Tallinn City Council said this afternoon.

The rerouting is also expected to save passengers time.

But Antov, head of the university's Research Center of Logistics and Transportation, said it is still too early to say if this will be successful.

He said one of the main problems is that you can travel faster by car than by bus.

Dago Antov Source: ERR

"Public transport should be more competitive. And one of the ideas behind making it more competitive should be that these connections are fast, that you can travel very fast. If the buses are still actually very slow, we can put these lines together in one way or another, but it may not actually give a good result," he told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

This afternoon, at a press conference, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said the council wants to ensure better connections between districts.

"We want to offer people a more convenient way to get from one part of the city to another without necessarily having to make a change in the city center," said Svet.

Tallinn City Transport's Service Director Hannes Falten said data shows number of passengers on each line should increase between 5 percent and 30 percent when the changes come into effect.

"On certain routes, on bus 67, I'm predicting a 35 percent increase in passengers," he said.

