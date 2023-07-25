Tallinn reverses course, bus number 5 route to remain unchanged

Last week, the City of Tallinn announced plans to make changes to several public city bus routes in the Estonian capital, set to take effect August 1. In a reversal of plans, the mayor of Tallinn announced Tuesday that it would not be making changes to bus number 5 after all.

Commenting on the latest decision, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) acknowledged that the announced planned changes to the city's number 5 bus route (Männiku-Metsakooli tee) sparked sharp criticism from the local community affected by the changes, and that they were unable to reach a compromise.

Kõlvart met on Tuesday with community representatives from Pirita District to discuss the issue.

"Various options were discussed, but taking the school for children with special education needs located in the area and those students' needs as well as the wishes of the Pirita-Kose neighborhood residents into account, it's sensible to maintain this bus line on its existing route," he said.

Thus, Tallinn's bus number 5, which last week was announced would be dropping its Nurmiku tee, Metsakooli tee and Helmiku tee stops in addition to being extended through Priisle in Lasnamäe, will instead continue serving its existing route between Männiku and Metsakooli tee.

"The Pirita-Kose community is sincerely grateful that the Tallinn city government promptly involved local residents to review the number 5 bus route in detail," community activist Mihkel Tüür said. "Urban planners' cooperation with communities must form the basis of strategic mobility planning."

Initially planned changes to the eastern end of Tallinn's number 5 bus route. July 2023. Source: Tallinn city government

--

