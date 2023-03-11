Saturday brings return to snowy, wintry conditions

While Friday was clear, if cold, in Estonia, Saturday brings more cloud, with snow forecast again. Conditions should start to become a little more spring-like next week.

A high pressure area over Estonia which was responsible for the clear skies towards the end of the working week has shifted to the northeast, while a low pressure area has started expanding northward across the Baltic States.

Overnight Friday to Saturday, cloud cover thickened and there were patches of snow, driven by easterly winds. Temperatures overnight dropped to as low as -20C in the southeast, and mostly -15 to -8C on the mainland; as mild as -2C on the islands.

The cloud cover remains into Saturday morning, and moderate easterlies of 4-10 m/s in gusts up to 14 m/s will again scatter snow in parts of the southeast and on Saaremaa.

The temperature gradient runs from -12 to -8C in the northeast, to -7 to -6C in the west and south, and -6 to -3C on the islands in the morning.

Weather map of Estonia for Saturday, March 11, 2023. Source: ERR

The main difference the day will bring to the weather is not in temperatures, slightly milder at -6 to -3C nationwide, or in wind speeds, largely unchanged, but rather in snowfall, which is expected nationwide (see map below). This will necessitate dressing for the occasion and being careful when driving and on the roads in general.

Weather map of Estonia for Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023. Source: ERR

In places, particularly in the southeast, precipitation may fall as sleet or even rain.

Going into Sunday, overnight will be cold, with more snow flurries and potential blizzard conditions.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Source: ERR

The new week will start to see milder temperatures, but only relatively – subzero values are expected especially at night, while more snow and sleet is forecast through to Tuesday, where this will transform more to rain as temperatures rise further.

--

