Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

News
Tram.
Tram. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The construction of the old harbor (Vanasadama) tram line will not only disrupt car traffic in Tallinn city center, but also public transport, especially trams, which will be completely shut down at the end of the summer. The construction work will also have an impact on the buses that depart from the Viru bus stop.

When the construction at the intersection of Kivisilla and Gonsiori streets begins on 14 April, the traffic of tram lines 2 and 4 running in the direction of Tartu maantee will be interrupted, Andres Unn, an infrastructure specialist with the Tallinn Transport Department, told to ERR on Monday.
These lines will be closed until mid-September.

At the same time, tram line 6 will be temporarily put into service, which will run between Kopli and Tondi and will partially compensate line 2, which runs from Kopli to Mere Puiestee, and line 4, which runs along Pärnu maantee between Viru roundabout and Tondi.

Tram lines 1 and 3 will continue to operate until the end of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on July 2, but as of July 3, they will no longer serve Kadriorg.

"After that the intersection of Narva maantee and Hobujaama will be closed to trams," Unn said.

At the end of August, tram traffic will also be stopped in the direction of Kopli, where trams 1 and 2 run. "As far as we know today, it will not be possible to travel from Kopli to the city center via the Viru roundabout between August 28 and mid-November," said Unn. "The rails of the new line will then be connected to the lines in the direction of Kopli."

When the Kopli line closes, the replacement line 6 will not run either. So from the end of August to mid-September is the period when no tram lines will run.

This includes the September reopening of the Narva and Hobujaama crossroads, but the Kopli direction will remain closed.

Unn emphasized that the timing of the closures may change slightly, as it is difficult to predict with precision when anything will be completed and there are likely to be some changes in plans.

It is possible that a section of the tramway has already been completed, but the tram cannot access it because work is still being done elsewhere and the track is impassable.

Road works affect at least 27 bus routes

Unn said that in terms of public transport, the construction of the old harbor tram line is divided into four major phases.

  • The first phase will run from 7 March to 3 April and only concerns bus services.
  • The second phase will run from 4 April to the end of May and will concern 27 bus routes. This will include a tram stop on Tartu maantee, where lines 2 and 4 will not run from 17 April.
  • From June 1, the Viru stop will be closed to buses. "We have been running there with a reduced load since April anyway, but for two months buses won't be able to go down there at all," Unn said.

Bus No 15 to the airport

Speaking about the replacement of tram 4 to the airport, Unn said that the route of bus 15 will be changed for this purpose.

"We are changing the route of the bus 15 so that it will also run in both directions through the airport, where trams stop today.

To do this, the bus will be rerouted in the Ülemiste campus: it will take Keevise tänav to the airport, turn into the harbor and then continue to Sõjamäki. On the way back, it will make an additional en-route to pick up passengers from the airport," said Unn.

Bus 58 is extended via Pallasti tänav to Tartu maantee to compensate for the loss of tram service on Majaka tänav.

The route of buses 44 and 55 will also be changed and extended slightly at the Lasnamäe end.

"There will be quite a few changes. People should definitely keep an eye on the information about the routes they are used to using on a daily basis," Unn emphasized.

The old harbor tram line will connect Vanasadam with the future Rail Baltic Ülemiste passenger terminal. A turnaround is planned for the Tartu maantee tramway just before Kivisilla tänav, from where the new tramway will branch off from the existing tramway on Maneeži tänav to Gonsiori tänav. From Kivisilla, a new tramway will run to Gonsiori, Laikmaa, Hobujaama, Ahtri, Laeva, Kuunari, Kai, Logi, Rumbi and Kursi streets, and to Mere and Põhja puieste, and will connect to the existing tramway in the direction of Kopli.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Tallinn Airport's aviation sector lost €2.7 million last year

16:04

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

15:20

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

14:55

January food prices: Rally continues

14:36

LIVE at 4 p.m.: Open Estonia Foundation discussion 'Russia: where to next?' Updated

14:16

Kallas: Security cooperation with Sweden, Finland strong despite NATO delay

13:29

Kaja Kallas to Riigikogu: Consensus must underpin National Security Concept

13:08

In joining NATO, Sweden sees contributions to be made to Estonian security

13:03

Latvians get taste of Estonian culture during 'Estonia month' in Riga

11:54

Ex-Liverpool defender Klavan to receive state honor from Estonian president

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

06.02

Estonia sends rescue and medical aid to earthquake-hit Turkey

06.02

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

06.02

Azovstal defenders: Refugees should be asked if Crimea is part of Ukraine

06.02

Researcher: Sweden's NATO bid could make progress after Turkish election

06.02

President to award 167 people with state decorations this year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: