Gallery: Youth Dance Festival dress rehearsals take place on Friday

Ahead of the first performance of the XII Youth Dance Festival on Friday, a dress rehearsal performance is taking place at the Kalevi Stadium in Tallinn.

Due to yesterday's hot weather, changes were made to the schedule for Friday's dress rehearsals.

"Because of yesterday, we cancelled one of the rehearsals. As the weather is expected to be just as hot today, we analyzed the decision we made last night very carefully. The performance is ready, and we can still make any necessary pauses and corrections during the dress rehearsal. However, the health of the children is the most important thing," the festival's executive director is Agne Kurrikoff-Herman said.

The XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival takes place from June 30 to July 2 in Tallinn.

