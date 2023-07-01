Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

The XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" ("Sacred is the Land") was preceded by the traditional procession where singers, dancers and musicians marched together through Tallinn to bring the festival fire to the Song Festival Grounds. Catch the procession gallery here.

The procession started around 9:30 a.m. and culminated for the start of the XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

--

