Gallery: Folk Music Festival on Freedom Square in Tallinn

News
Open gallery
112 photos
News

On Saturday, the folk music celebration "Really" ("Päriselt") takes place on Freedom (Vabaduse) Square in Tallinn.

More than 830 musicians and 83 groups take part in the Folk Music Festival. The concert features seven different brass choirs representing all the historical folk instruments.

The XIII Youth Song and Dance Celebration takes place from June 30 to July 2 in Tallinn. The Dance Festival performance "Bridges" on June 30 and July 1, and the Folk Music Festival "Really" on July 1. Parade and song festival "Holy is the Land" takes place on July 2.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

