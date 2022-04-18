National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

Nordica is adding an Airbus A320 passenger jet to its fleet this summer.
Nordica is adding an Airbus A320 passenger jet to its fleet this summer.
The state-owned Nordic Aviation Group AS (NAG) will complement its fleet with a 180-seater Airbus 320 passenger airliner this summer.

The group has been servicing regional lines for major airlines using smaller CRJ900 and ATR7 aircraft under the Xfly trademark. Adding the 180-seater will open up new business opportunities abroad and at home for the group, the company said in a press release.

The decision will allow the company to offer the Estonian market and major European airlines, travel agents and charter organizers a full service or a fleet with aircraft ranging from 70 to 180 seats. The new aircraft will be operated under the Nordica aviation certificate that is currently used to operate a single local line in Sweden.

NAG spokesperson Jan Palmer said that the company entering the larger segment after operating smaller aircraft for six years will create new business opportunities and aviation competency in Estonia. "Major airlines are increasingly concentrating on priorities, leaving regional operations and additional season volume up to companies like ours," he said.

Anton Õnnik from the group's commercial flights unit added that based on conversations with customers, NAG could have enough work for ten Airbus A320 planes in the next few years.

The group will be running a fleet of 17 aircraft this summer, with the Airbus A320 entering service on July 1. The group employs 480 people and has bases in Tallinn, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vilnius and Turku.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

