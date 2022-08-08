Statistics: Foreign tourism up over 50 percent on year to June 2022

Travelers at Tallinn's ferry terminal.
Travelers at Tallinn's ferry terminal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The number of tourists staying in Estonia's hotels, guest houses and other accommodation businesses rose by 56 percent on year to June 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Both foreign and domestic tourism was up, the agency says, though the nearly 337,000 tourists who stayed overnight in Estonia does not include those people put up in accommodation businesses who had fled the conflict in Ukraine, Statistics Estonia says.

The figures represent a part-recovery from the pandemic, the agency says, noting that more tourists were from inside Estonia than outside.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that: "The number of foreign tourists was 41 percent lower than in the pre-pandemic June of 2019, though still several times higher than in 2020 and 2021, the peak years of the crisis."

"The number of domestic tourists has continued to climb in the last two years, and it broke the record for June," Laurmaa went on.

The breakdown between t types stood at 187,000 domestic tourists and 150,000 from outside Estonia.

Tourism accommodation in Estonia since 2019. Source: Statistics Estonia

Tourism statistics in June 2022 quick facts (source: Statistics Estonia):

  • 1,179 accommodation establishments served visitors, 136 more than in May 2022.
  • 22,000 rooms and 53,000 bed places were made available.
  • Room occupancy rate stood at 48 percent.
  • Average accommodation prices per guest night stood at €41 per person, €2 lower than in May. Harju County rooms cost €46 per guest per night, on average; in Pärnu County the price was €43, Tartu County, €40, Ida-Viru County €39 and Saaremaa €36 per guest night.
  • Foreign tourists numbers accommodation establishments was 373 percent higher than in June 2021, though the very low low reference base resulting from the pandemic must be borne in mind.
  • Finland (nearly 61,000) was the most significant country of origin for foreign tourists, followed by Latvia (close to 19,000). Germany (10,400 tourists) and Lithuania (7,500) were also significant countries of origin.
  • The number of tourists from outside Estonia also rose.
  • Sixty-eight percent of foreign tourists stayed in Harju County (including Tallinn), followed by Pärnu County (13 percent), Tartu Countu (7 percent) and Saaremaa (4 percent).
  • Foreign tourists spent a total of 286,000 nights in Estonia.
  • Seventy-one percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, 19 percent were traveling for work purposes.
  • Domestic tourists spent a total of 318,000 nights in accommodation establishments in Estonia.
  • The largest share of domestic tourists (23 percent) stayed in Harju county.
  • Sixteen percent of domestic tourists stayed overnight in Pärnu County, 10 percent in Tartu County, 9 percent in Ida-Viru County, 8 percent on Saaremaa and 7 percent in Lääne-Viru County.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses accommodation data on behalf of the the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

