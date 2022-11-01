Statistics: Industrial production fell over 7 percent on year to September

The total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia fell by 7.5 percent at constant prices on year to September, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Output rose in just one of the three designated sectors – in electricity production, which saw a 3.5 percent increase.

Production meanwhile fell by 7.6 percent in manufacturing and by 27.1 percent in mining, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia spokesperson Helle Bunder said that, in September, the volume of industrial production1 fell in more than half of the manufacturing activities.

Bunder said: "Among the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in output only in the electronics industry and in a few engineering and machine-building activities, namely the manufacture of electronic products (18.1 percent), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (11.3 percent), and repair of machinery and equipment (14.2 percent)."

Among the larger industries, production volumes fell in the manufacture of wood (17.5 percent), fabricated metal products (18.0 percent), electrical equipment (3.7 percent), and food products (3.1 percent).

Volume index and production trend, manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

Sales of manufacturing production2 increased by 9.0 percent at constant prices year on year according to working-day adjusted data in September, Statistics Estonia says.

Export sales rose by 9.7 percent and domestic sales by 8.0 percent, compared with September 2021.

A total of 67.7 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market, the agency says.

Meanwhile on month, ie. between August and September, the seasonally-adjusted total industrial production fell by 3.5 percent, while the production of manufacturing fell by 1.5 percent, Statistics Estonia reports.

As for energy production, compared with September 2021, the volume of electricity production when measure in megawatt-hours rose by 22.1 percent, while the production of heat fell by 16.8 percent over the same time-frame, Statistics Estonia says.

Change in volume index of industrial production. Source: Statistics Estonia

1 Volume index of industrial production – an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index is used for calculating the production values at constant prices.

2 Value index of industrial sales – an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: mining, energy production, and manufacturing. Statistics Estonia gathered the aforementioned data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

