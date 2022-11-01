Statistics: Industrial production fell over 7 percent on year to September

Economy
Enefit oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva. Electricity generation was the only sector of the three to see a rise in production on year to September 2022, according to Statistics Estonia.
Enefit oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva. Electricity generation was the only sector of the three to see a rise in production on year to September 2022, according to Statistics Estonia. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Economy

The total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia fell by 7.5 percent at constant prices on year to September, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Output rose in just one of the three designated sectors – in electricity production, which saw a 3.5 percent increase.

Production meanwhile fell by 7.6 percent in manufacturing and by 27.1 percent in mining, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia spokesperson Helle Bunder said that, in September, the volume of industrial production1 fell in more than half of the manufacturing activities.

Bunder said: "Among the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in output only in the electronics industry and in a few engineering and machine-building activities, namely the manufacture of electronic products (18.1 percent), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (11.3 percent), and repair of machinery and equipment (14.2 percent)."

Among the larger industries, production volumes fell in the manufacture of wood (17.5 percent), fabricated metal products (18.0 percent), electrical equipment (3.7 percent), and food products (3.1 percent).

Volume index and production trend, manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

Sales of manufacturing production2 increased by 9.0 percent at constant prices year on year according to working-day adjusted data in September, Statistics Estonia says.

Export sales rose by 9.7 percent and domestic sales by 8.0 percent, compared with September 2021.

A total of 67.7 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market, the agency says.

Meanwhile on month, ie. between August and September, the seasonally-adjusted total industrial production fell by 3.5 percent, while the production of manufacturing fell by 1.5 percent, Statistics Estonia reports.

As for energy production, compared with September 2021, the volume of electricity production when measure in megawatt-hours rose by 22.1 percent, while the production of heat fell by 16.8 percent over the same time-frame, Statistics Estonia says.

Change in volume index of industrial production. Source: Statistics Estonia

1 Volume index of industrial production – an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index is used for calculating the production values at constant prices.

2  Value index of industrial sales – an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: mining, energy production, and manufacturing. Statistics Estonia gathered the aforementioned data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

LATEST NEWS

11:00

Football roundup: Mets' Zurich beat Sion, Käit's Rapid go third in Romania

10:31

Juhan Kilumets: More calls to readmit Russia into international sport

10:29

Repairing storm damage to old Haapsalu cemetery could be lengthy

09:32

12 year-old Kiira Paškov wins Euro junior tennis title in Spain

09:32

Kalev/Cramo book place in Estonia basketball cup quarter-finals

08:58

Statistics: Industrial production fell over 7 percent on year to September

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

08:13

Mixed municipal waste transport to become more expensive in Tallinn

07:47

Omniva posts losses of nearly €700,000, January to September 2022

07:31

Government's scientific council contract to run course, future unclear

07:19

Businessman Linnamäe sells Apollo TV for undisclosed sum

31.10

Estonia's inflation could fall below 20 percent in December

31.10

Defense Resources Agency announces new director general

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

31.10

Estonia's October electricity average price equal to June

31.10

21 Elron diesel trains were about 1.5 hours late last Thursday

31.10

Only EKRE wants Mihkelson out as Foreign Affairs Committee chair

31.10

Study: Stroke statistics for Estonia's youths speak of peaceful lifetime

31.10

Pilving: Supreme Court ruling was unanimous, but not black and white

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: