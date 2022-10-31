Statistics Estonia: October's rate of inflation was 22.4 percent

Inflation stood at 22.4 percent in October, a slight fall on the preceding month, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The agency's flash assessment reported that inflation fell by 1.6 percentage points between September and October; last month, Estonia's year-on-year figure of 24.2 percent was the highest rate of inflation in the Eurozone, while monthly figures have exceeded the 20-percent mark since May, and so far peaked in August, at 25.2 percent.

Latvia and Lithuania have similarly experienced inflation figures over 20 percent over the same period.

EU agency Eurostat is to issue a flash inflation estimate for the entire Eurozone later on Monday; Statistics Estonia's figure is the Estonian input to that assessment.

