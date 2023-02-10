Central bank: Non-public investment fund assets up 30 percent on year in Q4

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the overall volume of investment and pension fund assets fell by 2 percent on year to €6.10 billion last quarter, including a 10 percent drop in mandatory pension fund assets, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw the total assets of non-public investment funds jump 30 percent on year to €1.23 billion, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia this week.

Statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, including covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities as well as the amounts paid into and withdrawn from funds.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on funds for the first quarter of 2023 in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:40

EDF chief: Weather conditions favor Ukrainian defense

16:11

Central bank: Non-public investment fund assets up 30 percent on year in Q4

15:24

Estonia basing medium-range air defense procurement on price, capability

14:30

Erial founder in court seeking information removal from Õhtuleht article

14:26

Police not to investigate after actor Märt Avandi reveals drug addiction

14:01

FSA chief: Banks' profits seem to have come out of thin air

13:32

Tartu hospital emergency room employs dogs to reduce staff stress

12:43

Riigikogu election staff to number around a thousand in Tallinn

12:40

Photos: Hiiu grain silo being turned into apartment building

12:10

Lääneranna Municipality looking to make up €300,000 budget shortfall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.02

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

09.02

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

08.02

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

11:34

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: