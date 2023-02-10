Central bank: Non-public investment fund assets up 30 percent on year in Q4

While the overall volume of investment and pension fund assets fell by 2 percent on year to €6.10 billion last quarter, including a 10 percent drop in mandatory pension fund assets, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw the total assets of non-public investment funds jump 30 percent on year to €1.23 billion, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia this week.

Statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, including covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities as well as the amounts paid into and withdrawn from funds.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on funds for the first quarter of 2023 in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!