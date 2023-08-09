Bank of Estonia: Investment and pension fund assets up 21 percent in Q2

In the second quarter of 2023, the overall volume of investment and pension fund assets jumped 21 percent on year to €7 billion, with mandatory pension fund assets up 17 percent on year to €4.62 billion and non-public investment fund assets up 24 percent to €1.37 billion, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Wednesday.

Statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release describes the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, including covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities as well as the amounts paid into and withdrawn from funds.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on funds for the third quarter of 2023 in October.

