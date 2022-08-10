Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

In the second quarter of 2022, the volume of assets in mandatory pension funds had decreased by 29 percent and the volume of assets in voluntary pension funds 21 percent on year, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Wednesday.

As of the end of the second quarter, the volume of assets in Estonia's mandatory pension funds totaled €3.95 billion, down €420 million, or 10 percent, compared with the previous quarter and down €1.59 billion, or 29 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2021.

The volume of assets in voluntary pension funds, meanwhile, totaled €3.95 billion, down €230 million, or 6 percent, compared with the previous quarter and down €63 million, or 21 percent, on year.

In all, the assets of pension funds in Estonia totaled €5.8 billion at the end of the second quarter, down €340 million, or 5 percent compared with the first quarter and down €1.34 billion, or 19 percent, on year.

The volume of assets of public and non-public investment funds totaled €1.48 billion, increasing by €11 million, or 8 percent, over the second quarter and by €19 million, or 15 percent, on year. This was affected by the addition of three non-public investment funds to the data with assets totaling €50 million.

