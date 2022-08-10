Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

News
Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In the second quarter of 2022, the volume of assets in mandatory pension funds had decreased by 29 percent and the volume of assets in voluntary pension funds 21 percent on year, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Wednesday.

As of the end of the second quarter, the volume of assets in Estonia's mandatory pension funds totaled €3.95 billion, down €420 million, or 10 percent, compared with the previous quarter and down €1.59 billion, or 29 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2021.

The volume of assets in voluntary pension funds, meanwhile, totaled €3.95 billion, down €230 million, or 6 percent, compared with the previous quarter and down €63 million, or 21 percent, on year.

In all, the assets of pension funds in Estonia totaled €5.8 billion at the end of the second quarter, down €340 million, or 5 percent compared with the first quarter and down €1.34 billion, or 19 percent, on year.

The volume of assets of public and non-public investment funds totaled €1.48 billion, increasing by €11 million, or 8 percent, over the second quarter and by €19 million, or 15 percent, on year. This was affected by the addition of three non-public investment funds to the data with assets totaling €50 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Gallery: Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women' rehearsals start in Tartu

18:47

Audit: Unemployment Fund lacks overview of whether offered training of use

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

18:33

Defense forces NCO: Women's military participation waning

18:04

Daily: Online petition addresses issue of poor e-scooter parking etiquette

17:14

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

16:51

Estonia's tax revenue increased by 16 percent in first half of 2022

16:35

Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

16:11

Haljala Municipality residents concerned over quarry plans

15:57

Covid-19 medication for home use will be available in Estonia in the fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

11:39

Estonian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

09.08

Emu spotted in forest near Tartu

09.08

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

09.08

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

09.08

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: