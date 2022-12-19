Tallinn's roof cleaners overwhelmed by snowfall

News
A snow covered roof in December 2022.
A snow covered roof in December 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Heavy snowfall has overwhelmed roof cleaners in the capital and it can currently take a team of workers several days to clear one house. Rising temperatures will not help and pedestrians should be aware of icicles.

The process will become more complex in the coming days as snow thaws and refreezes. This can significantly increase the time needed to clear a roof.

"When the snow was fluffy and soft, it's really easy to remove. But if there is a crust on top of the snow, or if it turns into ice, you end up having to break the snow off," Mihkel Nurm, CEO of Skyproff, said.

There are not enough companies in Tallinn to clear all the buildings at once and many households will have to wait for some time yet, Monday's "Aktuaalne kamera" (AK) reported.

Kai Tuts manages 17 apartment buildings. She said companies are not picking up phone calls or responding to messages.

Snow roofs in the Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"When you can get hold of them a lot of them will tell you straight out that they don't have the capacity, they've got all their staff working, they just don't have the time," she told AK.

Aivar Toompere, head of the Tallinn Municipal Police Agency, told AK few icicles have formed at the moment.

However, pedestrians must still be attentive as there are dangerous areas in every district.

"From past experience, I can tell you that there will be queues, and they will be several weeks long, because not every worker can do every task, they need to have the appropriate training and safety equipment," Toompere said.

Snow removal will also take longer this year as the thaw is taking place around national holidays.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments Updated

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

19.12

Tallinn's roof cleaners overwhelmed by snowfall

19.12

Estonia's pharmacies running out of children's cold medicines, antibiotics

19.12

Oil Association: Gasoline prices could rise by 16 cents under new EU scheme

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

19.12

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

19.12

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

19.12

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

19.12

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

19.12

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: