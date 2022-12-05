Transport Administration critical of de-icing on Tallinn-Tartu highway

News
Snowy road.
Snowy road. Source: Maarja Värv/ERR
News

The Tallinn-Tartu highway saw four crashes in a span of just a few hours on Sunday in which a young woman was killed. The Transport Administration is not satisfied with de-icing on the section.

Anti Palmi, head of the Estonian Transport Administration's infrastructure and maintenance department, said that de-icing efforts have not been enough where the accidents happened. Palmi said that while contractors try to meet requirements, road and changeable weather conditions mean this cannot always meet commuters' expectations.

"We were not happy with the quality of the service on the Tallinn-Tartu highway in Järva County this Sunday. The company in charge of maintenance could have made more of an effort," Palmi said, adding that the agency is still analyzing weather conditions and the contractor's movements in the area.

"It is too soon to say whether the contractor violated its contract, but should it turn out that it did, we will consider sanctions."

Palmi said that road conditions are nevertheless highly changeable in winter time. Roads that were not slippery in the morning could easily be later in the day.

"This was also the case on that road section. The road was not slippery when a patrol went down it at 8.30 a.m."

Anti Palmi said that even properly maintained roads cannot completely rule out slippery conditions. Drivers need to monitor road conditions and take care. Palmi urges commuters to report slippery road conditions by calling the number 1247.

"Information from drivers is definitely our number one indicator. Slipper conditions should be reported, which information will reach maintenance services providers. People should also closely monitor conditions. Some sections can be very slippery. The site of the accident can have strong side winds, ground wind blizzards, which make the road surface more slippery still."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:42

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

18:10

Riigikogu Finance Committee rejects interior minister investment proposals Updated

17:52

Rail Baltic route construction to begin in Kohila Municipality next year

17:16

Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

17:05

Repinski diverts 'protection money' from congregation to football club

16:22

Kelam: Isamaa represents core values, not populism like EKRE

16:04

Turnover of Margus Linnamäe's business empire nearing €900 million

16:04

Transport Administration critical of de-icing on Tallinn-Tartu highway

15:57

PPA wants former Narva tank site for new drone surveillance system

15:27

Photos: Building permit issued for Patarei Sea Fortress development

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

25.11

Portal: EKRE grants Estonian living on Greek island healthy sum for his NGO

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

03.12

Statistics suggests HIV infections doubled in Estonia

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

03.12

Ivar Heinmaa: No shot is worth dying over

08:35

Large-scale Exercise Orkaan reaches climax on Saaremaa

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: