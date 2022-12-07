State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

Vehicles on a snowy street in Central Tallinn.
Vehicles on a snowy street in Central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) has issued a level one (yellow) warning, as ongoing heavy snowfall continues to affect the entire country.

All 15 of Estonia's counties will see heavy snowfall of 10-15cm in a 24-hour period, as well as local snowstorms in many cases, and slippery roads everywhere.

Drivers must take care to select their speed to suit the conditions, and not see the speed limit on a given road as an ideal to be attained at all times.

Unpredictable conditions can arise, for instance, when high wind speeds affect the road surface.

Winter tires have in any case been mandatory since December 1. Driving without winter tires on a vehicle is illegal.

The weather service's Level 1 warning means conditions are "potentially dangerous", and the public must remain attentive if they intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks, such as driving.

The public should continue to keep informed of weather forecasts and warnings.

The weather service site is here.

Estonia's bodies of water also see harsh conditions, with southeasterlies in gusts up to 14 m/s on Peipsi järv, and similar values posted for the Eastern Gulf of Finland (North coast) and Northern Baltic Sea (West coast).

The state weather service recently came under the Environmental Agency's (Keskonnaamet) remit.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigi ilmateenistus/Environmental Board

