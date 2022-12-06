Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

Snowy conditions in Tallinn.
Snowy conditions in Tallinn. Source: Kaarel Tooming/ERR
The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has urged people avoid driving Wednesday morning where possible, in the face of heavy snowfall forecast overnight.

Where road journeys are absolutely unavoidable and cannot be postponed, the authority adds that extreme caution is required, as is choosing a driving style which suits the road conditions.

Heavy snowfall has already affected much of the country, while multiple accidents at the same stretch of highway in Järva County led to a fatality Sunday, directly as a result of hazardous and changeable conditions.

The state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus) says icy conditions will affect the islands as well as the mainland, while ice rain, which can be particularly hazardous, is forecast for western Estonia overnight.

Snowfall over the 24-hour period can be as high as 10 or 15cm, while southeasterlies of 10-14 m/s will whip up virtual blizzard conditions.

If driving is an absolute must, road users must factor in extended journey times, reduce speeds – the speed limit is not a target to aim for and instead drivers should aim for speeds considerably lower – avoid dangerous maneuvers and keep at least two cars' distance from the vehicle in front.

The board also awaits reports on the ground on conditions, from road users, who can dial 1247 to report these (English is spoken).

The Transport Administration's info on wintry driving conditions is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

