Tire-changing businesses hit peak time as November draws to a close

News
A car wheel being removed ahead of having its tire changed.
A car wheel being removed ahead of having its tire changed. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The annual change to winter tires has led to a stressful, if presumably comparatively lucrative, period for small businesses offering the service.

Tanel Adamson, owner of one such company, Kummid 24, based in Tallinn's Mustamäe district, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Thursday that the workshop had received 127 phone calls asking for an appointment or making an enquiry, that day alone.

Winter tires are mandatory from December 1 in Estonia, though many drivers make the switch earlier than that to avoid the rush, or being caught out by the arrival of the snow ahead of that date – as has happened this year, and last year also.

For those still running on summer tires and for whom the change is now a pressing matter, Adamson said: "I think that next week will be at full speed, and the week after will start to calm down. But we can definitely continue to work throughout the month of December."

Winter tires need not be of the studded variety; however they all have a tread design featuring larger gaps than those on summer tires, and are also made from softer rubber.

Many tire change firms work from temporary locations during peak time; one such example is Rehvibox, operating a mobile workshop in the parking lot of the Saku Suurhall concert venue in the west of the capital.

The workshop itself took six months to build, at a cost of €50,000, business owner Alan Ventsel told AK.

Ventsel's investment seems to have paid off, however; whereas last year he changed the four tires of 350 vehicles, he said this year he has already changed over 520 sets and counting.

Location may also be key in this growth, though Ventsel told AK that soaring utility bills and rents in his previous, fixed location in Kristiine, prompted him to set up as a mobile outfit in any case.

Under Estonian law, winter tires must be installed on any vehicle by December, before driving on the roads. An oft-heard complaint about studded tires once the spring thaw arrives is that they damage road surfaces and throw up dust as a result.

Summer tires can be reinstalled from April, and while no penalty is incurred for running on snow tires through the summer, wear and tear would likely make this a false economy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:12

VKG sells Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi district heating network to Finnish firm

12:48

Bank of Estonia: Household borrowing down in October

12:18

Daily: Culprit in PPA 'kicking' video was not police officer

11:14

Reform unveils top Riigikogu elections candidates in all 12 constituencies

11:02

PPA critical of state fleet plans, yet to approve proposal

10:32

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

09:38

Interest rate hikes improve profitability of banks

09:31

Statistics: Construction volumes fell 3 percent in Q3 2022

09:11

State to set aside €500,000 to subsidize electric cargo bike purchases

09:06

EPL, Delfi nominate Kaja Kallas most influential Estonian of 2022

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

24.11

Estonia threatens to use veto right in EU's Russian oil price cap dispute Updated

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

24.11

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

23.11

Driverless delivery robots to hit streets of Tallinn's medieval Old Town

24.11

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

23.11

Tallinn to remove cycle lane separating poles from December

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: